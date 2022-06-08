South African boxer who became disoriented in fight dies

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A South African boxer who became disoriented during a fight and walked away from his opponent toward an empty corner of the ring while throwing punches has died of a brain injury. Boxing South Africa says that lightweight Simiso Buthelezi died on Tuesday night following the bout on Sunday. He had been in an induced coma. His age was not released. Boxing South Africa says Buthelezi collapsed after the fight and died in the hospital after the brain injury caused internal bleeding. The referee stopped the fight in the 10th and final round when Buthelezi walked toward an empty corner of the ring while throwing punches in what looked like a shadowboxing session.