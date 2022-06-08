Report: DeChambeau, Reed to join Saudi-funded league in US

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are the latest players to join the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational series. DeChambeau’s agent all but confirms the report in a statement saying that DeChambeau is an innovator and likes to be on the ground floor of new ventures. The Telegraph says an announcement is coming by the end of the week. The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational starts Thursday outside London. DeChambeau and Reed could be coming on board for the next one in Oregon. That’s one of five LIV events in the United States.