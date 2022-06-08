Ramírez ties for MLB lead with 54th RBI, Guardians top Texas

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a run-scoring double to tie for the major league RBIs lead, Shane Bieber pitched neatly into the fifth inning before a long rain delay and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Texas Rangers 4-0. Ramírez went 2 for 4 with a stolen base and his 54th RBI of the season, matching Mets star Pete Alonso. Andrés Giménez had two doubles and an RBI, and Josh Naylor and Steven Kwan each singled twice as the Guardians moved back to .500 for the second time this week.