Raleigh, France HR, M’s win 1st series in Houston since 2018

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Cal Raleigh and Ty France both homered early and the Seattle Mariners beat the Astros 6-3 to finally win a series in Houston. The Mariners took two of three from the division rival Astros to win their fourth consecutive series overall and their first in Houston since September 2018. Seattle has struggled at Minute Maid Park in recent years. The Mariners won more games in this series than they did in Houston in the 2019 and 2020 seasons combined when they were a paltry 1-16.