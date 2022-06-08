Pérez returns to Rangers in top form, leads MLB in ERA

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Martín Pérez is having the best stretch of his career in his return to the Texas Rangers. The 31-year-old left-hander is the MLB leader with his 1.56 ERA and has made nine consecutive quality starts. That matches the longest streak in Rangers history and is the second-longest active in the big leagues behind the 10 in a row by San Diego’s Joe Musgrove. This is the 11th big league season for Pérez, and his first back in Texas after three seasons away. Pérez was the American League pitcher of the month of May.