Notre Dame’s Jacobs wins 10K title at NCAA championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Notre Dame junior Dylan Jacobs overcame a fall to win the 10,000 meters at the opening day of the NCAA Track and Field Championships on Wednesday. Jacobs took the lead on the final lap and held off runner-up Alex Maier of Oklahoma State to cross the finish line in 28 minutes, 12.32 seconds. Northern Arizona’s Abdihamid Nur was third. Southeast Missouri State senior Logan Blomquist won the hammer with a personal best of 240 feet, 8 inches (73.37 meters) in the final round. Tennessee freshman Wayne Pinnock won the men’s long jump at 26-3 (8 meters). Texas senior Adrian Piperi won the shot put at 70-7 1/4 (21.52 meters).