LEADING OFF: Strasburg returns to majors; Trout, Alonso sit

By The Associated Press

Nationals star Stephen Strasburg is set to pitch in the majors for the first time since June 1, 2021, when he starts against the Marlins in Miami on Thursdaay night. Strasburg, who turns 34 next month, has been sidelined for most of the past two seasons. He underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last summer. The 2019 World Series MVP made three minor league rehab starts in the lead-up to his debut. Washington manager Dave Martinez says he won’t put any limitations on the right-hander.