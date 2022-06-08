Kentucky adds longtime assistant Turner to Wildcats staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has hired longtime assistant coach K.T. Turner to round out head coach John Calipari’s staff. Turner fills the opening created when Jai Lucas left to become an assistant at Duke. The nearly 20-year veteran spent last season as associate head coach at Oklahoma under Porter Moser and helped the Sooners reach the NIT second round. He worked the previous season in a similar role at Texas after seven seasons at SMU. The Cincinnati native played professionally for three seasons in Italy before becoming a coach.