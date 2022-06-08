Judon getting on same page going into 2nd season with Pats

By GLEN FARLEY

Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A year ago at this time, Matthew Judon was adjusting to football life in New England. After five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, the 6-foot-3, 261-pound linebacker signed with the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent on March 19, 2021. A two-time Pro Bowler with the Ravens, Judon’s impact on the Patriots defense was immediate. Judon had 6 1/2 sacks through the first five games of the 2021 season. He went on to finish the season with a team-leading and career-high 12 1/2 sacks (he also had 60 tackles) and earned Pro Bowl honors for the third straight season.