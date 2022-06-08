Getafe president says Bale was offered to play for the club

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — The agent of Gareth Bale has offered the Wales forward to play for Spanish club Getafe next season. Getafe president Ángel Torres made the comments during the club’s launch of its new uniform. He did not elaborate on the offer or mention Bale’s agent by name. Torres said he “spoke to his representative and they have offered him to us.” Bale is leaving Real Madrid after nine years as his contract expires at the end of the month. He will become a free agent and Spanish media said the Wales player wants to keep leaving in Madrid, where Getafe is based.