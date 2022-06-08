Cubs-Orioles postponed by rain; makeup set for Aug. 18

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — The interleague game between the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles was postponed by a relentless rain shower that started shortly before the scheduled start and never let up. Wednesday’s ill-fated finale of the two-game series will be made up Aug. 18, previously an off day for both teams. This was slated to be Chicago’s only visit to Baltimore in 2022, but now the Cubs will have to make a detour late this summer in an effort to earn a delayed split. The Cubs wrap a three-game set in Washington on Aug. 17, and the Orioles will be coming off a series in Toronto before hosting Boston on the 19th.