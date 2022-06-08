Cloud makes go-ahead free throw, Mystics hold off Sky 84-82

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored 19 points, Natasha Cloud made two free throws with six seconds left and the Washington Mystics held off the Chicago Sky 84-82 to avenge a series loss Sunday. Washington closed the first half on an 11-3 run to take a 45-40 lead and extended it to 57-42 after scoring 12 of the opening 14 points of the third. But the Mystics were held to just 15 points in the fourth as Chicago battled back. Chicago’s Candace Parker had a shot blocked but got her own rebound and converted a three-point play with 27.9 to tie it at 82. Cloud dribbled down the clock, drove to the basket and was fouled before making two free throws. Chicago got it inside to Parker, but her left-handed layup didn’t hit the rim.