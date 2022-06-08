Chelsea, Lyon, Monterrey and Thorns to play in Women’s ICC

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Women’s International Champions Cup will feature European teams Chelsea and Lyon, as well as Mexico’s Monterrey and the host Portland Thorns. The club competition announced by organizers Wednesday will run from Aug. 17-20 at Providence Park. Portland is the defending champion. Last year Morgan Weaver came off the bench and scored in the 87th minute to give the Thorns a 1-0 victory over Lyon.