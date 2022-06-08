Boxing champ Inoue’s home burglarized during Donaire fight

TOKYO (AP) — While Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue was winning his title bout against Nonito Donaire, burglars were breaking into his home. Inoue stopped Donaire in the second round Tuesday night, unifying three bantamweight world titles. That same evening, two men broke into his home southwest of Tokyo and took off with items including jewelry and expensive bags, according to local media reports. Inoue called what happened “disgusting” and urged people to be careful.