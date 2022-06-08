Augsburg coaxes Enrico Maaßen from Dortmund to become coach

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Augsburg has hired Enrico Maaßen as its coach ahead of the new season after coaxing him from Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund’s under-23s. Augsburg says Maaßen has agreed to succeed Markus Weinzierl and that it has reached an agreement with Dortmund over his move. Weinzierl quit unexpectedly at the end of last season having clinched Bundesliga survival with the team a couple of weeks before. Maaßen thanked Dortmund “for allowing me to take this next step in my career.”