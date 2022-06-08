A healthy Saquon Barkley getting ready for Giants ’22 season

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — In his second season removed from a major injury on his right knee, Saquon Barkley is showing signs that he might be able to regain the form that made him one of the NFL’s top running backs in his first two seasons with the Giants. An ACL and meniscus injury ended his third season in the second game. Last season, Barkley wasn’t the same after a year-long rehabilitation. He didn’t start practicing until two weeks before the start of the regular season, and he never appeared comfortable in a dismal 4-13 season.