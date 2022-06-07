Zverev has surgery to repair torn ligaments in ankle

Skip to Content
BERLIN (AP) — Alexander Zverev has undergone surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right ankle. The third-ranked Zverev sustained the injury during his French Open semifinal against eventual champion Rafael Nadal. The 25-year-old German says on Instagram he had surgery Tuesday morning in Germany after receiving confirmation that “all three of the lateral ligaments in my right ankle were torn.” He didn’t specify a timetable for his return. Zverev was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open and won a gold medal in singles at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

