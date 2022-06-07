Yankees hit 3 homers to beat Twins 10-4 for 7th straight win

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The New York Yankees brushed off a rare rough start by Jameson Taillon to beat the Minnesota Twins 10-4 for their seventh straight victory. Anthony Rizzo hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning to crack open a close game. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton got the visitors going with first-inning homers. This was the 23rd time they’ve gone deep in the same game in five seasons together. The Yankees have only lost once when that happens. That came in the Field of Dreams game in Iowa last August.