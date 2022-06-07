Tiger Woods says his leg not ready and he won’t play US Open

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Tiger Woods has pulled out of the U.S. Open and says his body “needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf.” He said he hopes to be ready to play in a charity pro-am event in Ireland ahead of the British Open at St. Andrews in July. The U.S. Open is next week at The Country Club at Brookline outside of Boston. Woods made a surprise return to golf at the Masters just 14 months after he broke bones in his right leg and ankle in a car crash. He later played the PGA Championship at Southern Hills but withdrew after the third round. Woods has won the U.S. Open three times, most recently in 2008.