Swanson becomes 4th Braves player at arbitration hearing

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson has become the fourth member of the World Series champion Braves to go to salary arbitration. He is asking a three-person panel for $10 million while the Braves argued for $9.2 million. The case was heard by Jeanne Charles, Richard McNeill and Scott Buccheit. The 28-year-old Swanson hit .248 last year, when he set career highs with 27 homers and 88 RBIs. He had a pair of homers and three RBIs in the World Series against Houston. Swanson made $6 million last season and is eligible for free agency after the World Series.