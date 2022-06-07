Senate passes bill against trans girls playing girls’ sports

By BROOKE SCHULTZ

Report for America

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Senate is advancing legislation that would prohibit transgender women from participating in women’s sports. The bill that passed Tuesday was sent to the state House, which had previously passed an identical bill. One Democrat crossed party lines to vote in favor of the Senate bill. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is threatening a veto if the proposal makes it out of the Legislature. The proposal would require public K-12 schools and colleges to designate sports as male, female or coed.