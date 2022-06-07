Raducanu leaves Wimbledon warmup tournament with injury

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has “no idea” if she’ll be ready for Wimbledon in just under three weeks after retiring from her match with a “freak injury” to her left side. The 19-year-old Raducanu was facing Victorija Golubic in her opener at the Nottingham Open and was trailing 4-3 when she stopped playing. The 11th-ranked Raducanu says “I think I pulled something.” The Grand Slam tournament begins on June 27 at Wimbledon. She says, “I cannot diagnose myself. I will get it checked out.”