Orioles hit 5 home runs, cruise past Cubs 9-3

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Trey Mancini hit successive homers, sparking a power surge that carried the Baltimore Orioles past the Chicago Cubs 9-3 on a rainy. Jorge Mateo, Austin Hays and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who beat the Cubs for the first time in seven tries since 2008. Reliever Bryan Baker earned the win after allowing one run and one hit over 1 1/3 innings. Christopher Morel homered on the game’s first pitch off rookie Kyle Bradish and has reached base safely in 21 consecutive games to begin his career, extending his Cubs’ record. Morel also had an RBI triple in the sixth.