LEADING OFF: Angels cut ties with Maddon, Correa near return

By The Associated Press

Free falling toward a dreadful bit of team history, the Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday and appointed third base coach Phil Nevin to the role on an interim basis. Los Angeles had lost 12 straight games entering Tuesday night’s contest against Boston, one shy of the franchise record. The slide came weeks after the club had one of the best records in the American League and amid an unprecedented slump for star Mike Trout. The 68-year-old Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season for his self-described dream job.