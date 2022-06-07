Kraken lose G Chris Driedger to torn ACL, out 7-9 months

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken will be without goalie Chris Driedger for most of next season after he underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. Driedger was injured playing for Canada in the world championships and had surgery this week. Driedger had a rocky first season with the Kraken due to injuries and inconsistency. He played in 27 games and had a 2.96 goals against average and an .899 save percentage, both the worst marks of his career.