He’s No. 1? Steelers WR Johnson tuning out contract debate

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson says he is trying to block out his contract status. Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is coming off a season in which he had a career-best 107 receptions. Johnson says he’s been paying attention to the big-dollar contracts signed by some of the league’s top receivers during the offseason. Johnson says he would prefer to stay in Pittsburgh but is confident he’ll be fine either way as long as he keeps producing.