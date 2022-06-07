Skip to Content
Dustin Johnson quits PGA membership to play in Saudi league

By ROB HARRIS
AP Sports Writer

ST. ALBANS, England (AP) — Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson says he has resigned his PGA Tour membership to participate in the new golf series backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. The first LIV Golf Invitational, which offers $25 million in prize money, is taking place outside of London from Thursday. Johnson says he “had to think long and hard” about leaving the PGA Tour, seemingly ending his hopes of competing in the Ryder Cup for the United States. Johnson is No. 13 in the world, the highest-ranked player in the field.

