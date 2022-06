Duke hires former Nike, NBA staffer to aid players with NIL

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — New Duke men’s basketball coach Jon Scheyer has hired a former Nike and NBA staffer for a newly created role with duties that include overseeing name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities for Blue Devils players. The school announced the hiring of Rachel Baker as the program’s first general manager Tuesday. Duke described Baker’s role as helping players “enhance their personal and professional skillsets,” including NIL partnerships through her experience in sports marketing. In a statement, Scheyer pointed to Baker’s “expertise in the business of basketball” as a resource for players and their families.