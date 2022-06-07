Column: Saudi money could put college stars in tough spot

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — The Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational series has a few big names and aging champions. The fertile recruiting ground could turn out to be college stars. A pair of U.S. Amateur champions is in the LIV field in London this week and neither is considered star quality. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says Sam Bennett of Texas A&M has it easy. Bennett already has said he is returning to college for a fifth year. But other college players soon will face the temptation of instant riches they can’t get anywhere else coming out of college, or perhaps putting off a chance to regularly compete in majors against the best.