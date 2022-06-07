Chisholm has grand slam among 2 HRs, Marlins beat Nats 12-2

MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered twice, including a grand slam, and had a career-high six RBIs as the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 12-2. Nick Fortes and Jorge Soler also went deep while Avisaíl García had three hits for the Marlins. Rookie right-hander Edward Cabrera allowed one run in six innings. In his second start since being promoted from Triple-A last week, Cabrera limited Washington to two hits, walked two, struck out four and hit a batter. Chisholm snapped a 2-for-29 skid with his second-inning grand slam and had a two-run homer in the fifth. He has 10 homers this season.