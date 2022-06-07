Canadians hire Poulin as player development consultant

MONTREAL (AP) — Hockey great Marie-Philip Poulin has joined the Montreal Canadiens’ front office as a player development consultant. The role with the NHL team will be part-time as the four-time Olympic medalist with Canada’s national women’s hockey team continues her playing career. The Canadiens say the 31-year-old Poulin will join the players on the ice and in video sessions to work on their individual and collective skills. Poulin has won 15 medals in international competitions. That includes three gold medals at the Olympics, where she became the first hockey player to score a goal in four straight finals.