Australia beats UAE 2-1, moves into World Cup playoff v Peru

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — A late deflected goal from Ajdin Hrustic has secured a 2-1 win for Australia in an Asian playoff against the United Arab Emirates and sets up an intercontinental showdown with Peru for a spot at the World Cup in Qatar. The Australians are a win away from a fifth consecutive World Cup appearance after ending the UAE’s bid for a return to soccer’s marquee tournament for first time since 1990. Jackson Irvine opened the scoring for Australia in the 53rd minute but the UAE hit back through Caio Canedo to level the playoff. Hrustic’s left-foot volley deflected off a defender in the 84th to clinch the win. The Socceroos have a six-day break before playing Peru.