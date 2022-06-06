Worrell’s 4 hits, 4 RBIs help ECU win Greenville Regional

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Bryson Worrell had a three-run homer and a bunt single in an eight-run seventh inning and No. 8 national seed East Carolina beat Coastal Carolina 13-4 to win the Greenville Regional. East Carolina, which advances to play Texas, had its 20-game win streak snapped on Sunday with a 9-1 loss to Coastal Carolina, setting up a rematch with the winner advancing to the super regional round. Worrell opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI triple and he made a diving catch in the third. He finished 4 for 4 with four RBIs. East Carolina had a hit in each of the first eight innings. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, including a two-run single in the third for a 4-0 lead.