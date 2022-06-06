Washington’s Meggs retires; led Huskies to sole CWS

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington baseball coach Lindsay Meggs announced his retirement after leading the Huskies for 13 years and to their only College World Series appearance. The 59-year-old Meggs won 932 games in 29 years as a head coach. He won 317 games and made three NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 seasons at Washington. Meggs was instrumental in the development of Husky Ballpark and the construction of an indoor practice and hitting facility. The Huskies were 30-26 and ended the regular season on a 12-game win streak.