Rangers, Guardians postponed by rain, doubleheader Tuesday

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians were postponed by rain at home for the seventh time this season as their series opener against the Texas Rangers was called 20 minutes before the first scheduled pitch. The teams will play a traditional doubleheader on Tuesday, with the first game starting at 3:10 p.m. Due to the bad weather, the Guardians have played just 19 games at Progressive Field, the fewest home games for any team in the majors. Cleveland has already played three doubleheaders at home, and the club has five more scheduled.