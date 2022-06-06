Oregon State edges Vanderbilt 7-6 to win Corvallis Regional

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Matthew Gretler hit a go-ahead solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, Cooper Hjerpe pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth and No. 3 overall seed Oregon State edged Vanderbilt 7-6 to win the Corvallis Regional and earn a berth in the super regionals. Gretler’s one-out homer came on a 2-2 pitch from Grayson Moore (1-1) after the Commodores got a sacrifice fly from Calvin Hewett in the top of the inning to tie the game. Hjerpe pitched the final two innings — striking out five — for his first save of the season. He walked Javier Vaz to open the ninth and Vaz took second on Spencer Jones’ tapper back to the mound. But Hjerpe struck out clean-up hitter Dominic Keegan looking and Matthew Polk swinging to end the game.