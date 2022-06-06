Jets’ Kyle Connor wins Lady Byng for gentlemanly conduct

NEW YORK (AP) — Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor has won the Lady Byng Trophy, given to the NHL’s most gentlemanly player. Connor tied for the second-fewest number of minor penalties during the regular season. He was penalized just twice in over 1,700 minutes of ice time that included regular short-handed shifts and matchups against top offensive opponents. It’s his first Lady Byng honor. Last year’s winner, Jaccob Slavin of Carolina, was second in voting by the Professional Hockey Writer Association. Minnesota defenseman Jared Spurgeon was third.