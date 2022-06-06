Arkansas tops Oklahoma State 7-3, wins Stillwater Regional

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Brady Slavens hit a lead-off home run to spark a four-run fourth inning and Arkansas beat No. 7 overall seed Oklahoma State 7-3 to win the Stillwater Regional. Arkansas (41-19) knocked Oklahoma State (42-22) into the loser’s bracket with a 20-12 victory in the first meeting. The Cowboys forced an extra game by beating the Razorbacks 14-10 in 10 innings on Sunday. Oklahoma State was eliminated despite scoring 68 runs in five games. Slavens homered to left-center field on a 1-1 pitch from Ryan Bogusz (3-1) to begin Arkansas’ fourth. Michael Turner drew a one-out walk and Chris Lanzilli was hit by a pitch. Robert Moore’s ground out advanced the runners and Jalen Battles and Peyton Stovall followed with RBI singles.