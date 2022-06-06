Álvarez, Astros finalize $115M, 6-year deal through 2028

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Outfielder Yordan Álvarez and the Houston Astros finalized a $115 million, six-year contract covering 2023-28. The 24-year-old gets a $5 million signing bonus and salaries of $7 million next year, $10 million in 2024 and $15 million in 2025, covering his three years of arbitration eligibility. Álvarez gets $26 million annually from 2026-28, when he would have been eligible for free agency. Álvarez hit .277 last year and set career highs with 33 homers and 104 RBIs. He s hitting .295 with 16 homers and 34 RBIs this year, all team highs.