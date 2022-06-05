Yanks top Tigers 5-4, 39-15 at 1/3 mark, best since 2001 Ms

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a 10th-inning sacrifice fly, and the New York Yankees came from behind twice to beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 to reach the one-third mark of the season at 39-15, the best in the major leagues in 21 years. Joey Gallo’s two-run homer in the fifth off overcame an early deficit and the Yankees won for the 10th time in 12 games, completing a three-game sweep of the Tigers and extending their winning streak to six. Their 39-15 record is the winngest after the season’s first third since the 2001 Seattle Mariners were 42-12.