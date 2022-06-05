Virginia Tech tops Columbia 7-2 for berth in Super Regionals

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Leadoff batter Nick Biddison had a RBI triple and a solo home run, Tanner Schobel hit a two-run shot in the first inning and No. 4 overall seed Virginia Tech cruised past Columbia 7-2 to win the Blacksburg Regional and earn a berth in the Super Regionals. The Hokies (44-12) won all three of their games — beating Wright State 15-9 in the opener before out-scoring Columbia 31-6 in the final two games to capture the title. Virginia Tech used Schobel’s homer in the first and and Biddison’s triple in the second to grab a 3-0 lead.