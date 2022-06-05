Vanderbilt avoids elimination with 8-1 win over Oregon State

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Spencer Jones drove in two runs and Vanderbilt staved off elimination with an 8-1 victory over hosts Oregon State in the Corvallis Regional. The teams will meet again Monday in the double-elimination regional. Vanderbilt beat San Diego 14-4 victory earlier Sunday. Devin Futrell allowed five hits but no runs over six innings for the win. He struck out four and walked two. Oregon State starter Jacob Kmatz (8-2) allowed five runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings for the loss.