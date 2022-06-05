Skip to Content
Texas routs Air Force 10-1, advances to Super Regionals

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dylan Campbell hit two solo home runs, Ivan Melendez added a two-run shot and No. 9 overall seed Texas rolled to a 10-1 victory over Air Force Academy to win the Austin Regional and earn a berth in the Super Regionals. Melendez, who is batting .404 this season, hit his home run in a five-run first inning. Trey Faltine added a two-run ground-rule double and the Longhorns (45-19) never looked back. Campbell homered in the fourth for a 7-0 lead. Silas Ardoin had a RBI double in the fifth, Campbell homered again in the seventh and Faltine capped the scoring for Texas with an RBI double in the ninth.

