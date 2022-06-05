Taylor, Brown help TCU beat Louisiana-Lafayette 6-1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Brayden Taylor hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Cam Brown pitched eight strong innings to help TCU avoid elimination and beat Louisiana-Lafayette 6-1 at the College Station Regional. TCU (38-21) plays Texas A&M, the No. 5 overall seed, later in the day and needs two wins to advance to the super regionals. Brown (5-3) allowed just five hits and an un-earned run with two walks and three strikeouts. Drew Hill pitched a scoreless ninth for the Horned Frogs. Heath Hood drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home Kyle DeBarge and pull Louisiana-Lafayette (37-23) to 2-1 in the bottom of the first.