Tar Heels hang on, top Georgia 6-5 in elimination game

CHAPLE HILL, N.C. (AP) — Mikey Madej drove in three runs, Vance Honeycutt stole a home run in the ninth and Caden O’Brien struck out the last batter as North Carolina defeated Georgia 6-5 to stay alive in the Chapel Hill Regional. The Tar Heels have to beat VCU twice for a super regional berth. Madej got his third RBI with an infield single in the seventh to put the Tar Heels up 6-2. Georgia had a big ninth, starting with Cole Tate’s leadoff single before Connor Bovair replaced Davis Palermo on the mound. Connor Tate promptly doubled. The runners held on a ground out and then Chaney Rogers homered to left center.