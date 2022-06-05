Storm’s strong relief helps Southern Miss top LSU 8-4

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Justin Storm pitched five innings of scoreless relief and No. 11 overall seed Southern Miss forced another game in the Hattiesburg Regional with an 8-4 win over LSU. The Golden Eagles and Tigers will square off Monday afternoon for a berth in the Super Regionals. Storm took over in the fifth with the score tied at 4. He struck out seven and walked one, scattering two hits. Southern Miss broke through with three runs in the sixth, scoring on a wild pitch, a balk and Dustin Dickerson’s RBI single.