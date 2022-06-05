Southern Miss edges Kennesaw State 4-3 in 10 to advance

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Christopher Sargent delivered a run-scoring single with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning to send Southern Mississippi to a 4-3 victory over Kennesaw State in an elimination game at the Hattiesburg Regional. Southern Miss (45-17) will play for the championship against LSU on Sunday night. A win by the Golden Eagles would force a second game on Monday for a berth in the Super Regionals. The Golden Eagles’ rally started when leadoff batter Carson Paetow made it all the way to second base on a throwing error by Owls third baseman Cash Young with one out. Dustin Dickerson was intententionally walked and Reece Ewing followed with an unintentional free pass to load the bases. Sargent singled to left field on a 1-1 pitch to drive in Paetow with the winning run.