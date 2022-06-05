Skip to Content
Quin Snyder ends his tenure as Jazz coach after 8 seasons

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

Quin Snyder resigned Sunday as coach of the Utah Jazz, ending an eight-year run where the team won nearly 60% of its games but never got past the second round of the playoffs. Snyder released a statement through the team, part of it simply saying “it is time.” He went 372-264 with the Jazz, his winning percentage of .585 ranking as 18th-best among NBA coaches who have worked for at least that long. He’s one of only two coaches to have a winning record with the Jazz,  Jerry Sloan being the other.

