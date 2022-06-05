Plum scores 32 to help Aces beat Wings 84-78

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum tied her career high with 32 points, Chelsea Gray added 18 and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 84-78. Dearica Hamby added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Las Vegas. Plum hit a 3-pointer to give the Aces 75-67 lead with 56 seconds left. Allisha Gray answered with a 3 for Dallas about 5 seconds later but Plum and Gray each made 4 of 4 from the free-throw line from there to seal it. Las Vegas (10-2) has won eight of its last nine games. Allisha Gray hit 4 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 24 points and nine rebounds for Dallas (6-5).