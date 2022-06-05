Notre Dame edges Texas Tech 2-1 to earn Super Regional berth

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Jack Findlay got the final four outs, surviving a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Notre Dame won the Statesboro Regional with a 2-1 victory over Texas Tech. The Fighting Irish (38-14), the No. 2 seed in the regional, beat third-seed Texas Tech twice by a run and No. 16 overall seed and tourney host Georgia Southern 6-4 in winning a berth in the Super Regionals. Notre Dame took a 1-0 in the third when Spencer Myers doubled and scored on Ryan Cole’s single to left. The Irish scored again in the fourth when Zack Prajzner doubled and scored on a two-out single by Cole.